Revealed: New Liverpool Away Kit Design Leaked For 2022/23 Season

A new Liverpool away kit design has been leaked online and looks different from anything hinted at before.

Liverpool announced their new home kit design for the 2022/23 season in their trademark red earlier this summer.

As the new season approaches, speculation has been rife as to how the away and alternative kits could look and a design leaked on Twitter by esvaphane shows something quite unique.

Whilst the speculation has largely been that the new away shirt will be primarily white, as it is in the leaked image, the design and colours on the shirt offer something very different.

This version has what looks to be colourful blue, purple, and turquoise swirls on the front, on the shoulders, and at the bottom of the back.

The body of the back of the shirt is plain white with a black collar and trim at the bottom of each sleeve.

It is complete with details of sponsors Standard Chartered and Expedia, the Liverpool crest, Nike logo, and tribute to those who tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough.

Should this be the chosen away kit for Liverpool for the 2022/23 season, it is one that is likely to be very popular with supporters.

With the Premier League season due to kick off in just under five weeks' time, fans won't have long to see which version of the away kit is made official.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |