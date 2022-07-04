Skip to main content

Revealed: New Liverpool Away Kit Design Leaked For 2022/23 Season

A new Liverpool away kit design has been leaked online and looks different from anything hinted at before.

Liverpool announced their new home kit design for the 2022/23 season in their trademark red earlier this summer.

As the new season approaches, speculation has been rife as to how the away and alternative kits could look and a design leaked on Twitter by esvaphane shows something quite unique.

Whilst the speculation has largely been that the new away shirt will be primarily white, as it is in the leaked image, the design and colours on the shirt offer something very different.

This version has what looks to be colourful blue, purple, and turquoise swirls on the front, on the shoulders, and at the bottom of the back.

The body of the back of the shirt is plain white with a black collar and trim at the bottom of each sleeve.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is complete with details of sponsors Standard Chartered and Expedia, the Liverpool crest, Nike logo, and tribute to those who tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough.

Should this be the chosen away kit for Liverpool for the 2022/23 season, it is one that is likely to be very popular with supporters.

With the Premier League season due to kick off in just under five weeks' time, fans won't have long to see which version of the away kit is made official.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Max Verstappen & Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Exchange Shirts At Silverstone Ahead Of The F1 British Grand Prix

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Conor Bradley
News

'I'm Delighted With Him' - Bolton Manager On Young Liverpool Loanee

By Joe Dixon40 minutes ago
imago0004938234h
Articles

Retrospective: Fernando Torres Signs For Liverpool On This Day 15 Years Ago

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Juventus Planning €25Million Bid For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
News

'He Will Score Goals' - Robbie Fowler On How Darwin Nunez Can Bring A New Threat To Liverpool

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'Like A New Signing' - Fabrizio Romano On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Renewal

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Quotes

Pundit: Liverpool Won't Be Hurt By A Roberto Firmino Departure

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
News

News: Fabio Carvalho Arrives At AXA Training Centre Ahead Of First Day Of Preseason

By Owen Cummings5 hours ago