Revealed: Photos Of Liverpool Training Ahead Of Villarreal Clash | Firmino Still Missing, Origi Returns

Liverpool travel to Spain to face Villarreal on Tuesday as they try and book their place in this season's Champions League final and you can see the photos from Monday's training session at the AXA Training Centre here.

AXA Training Centre

The Reds were dominant in the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday and ran out comfortable 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane but know they will face a much more difficult task in the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Klopp made five changes on Saturday for his team's 1-0 victory at Newcastle United which helped maintain pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

He is expected to ring the changes again as Liverpool look to secure their place in the final in Paris later this month though will still be without Roberto Firmino who is getting closer to a return after a foot injury.

Here are the photos from Monday's training session:

s

