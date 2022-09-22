Revealed: The LFC Nike Lebron 9 Low Adult Shoes

Liverpool and part owner LeBron James have teamed up again to release a new pair of adult shoes and we can bring you pictures of the new product here.

The description on the official LFC store website provides a bit more insight into the new shoes that are now available for pre-order for delivery week commencing Monday, 26th September.

'Hold your head up high and celebrate your passion for the pitch in this fresh soccer take on the LeBron 9. Vibrant Liverpool FC colors and striking visuals like the club's crest honor the King's favorite squad. Plus, airy mesh and Max Air cushioning let you excite the streets with this flashy new addition to your kit.'

The LeBron 9 Low shoes are likely to be a huge hit with Liverpool fans with the eye-catching green, red and black colour range and attention to detail in respect of the Liverpool crest and LeBron's insignia.

The only downside is that the LFC Nike Lebron 9 Low Adult Shoes retail at £169.95.

