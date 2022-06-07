Revealed: Top 10 Most Valuable Players In The World - One Liverpool Player Included Alongside Mbappe, Haaland, Pedri, Foden & More

The top 10 most valuable players in the world have been revealed with one player from Liverpool included.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Compiled by the CIES Football Observatory, the list includes players from the Premier League (x4), La Liga (x4), Bundesliga (x1) and Ligue 1 (x1).

French sensation Kylian Mbappe tops the list after signing a new three year deal at Ligue 1 champions PSG and is valued at a staggering €206million.

The scorer of the Champions League winning goal for Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior, is next with a valuation of €185million.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

New Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is third in the list, valued at €153million, after his move to join Pep Guardiola's team who picked him up for a bargain price reported to be €75million.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Next up is Pedri of Barcelona (€135million), Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund (€134million), Phil Foden of Manchester City (€124million) and Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona (€112million).

The only Liverpool player in the top 10 is Colombian international Luis Diaz who is valued at €110million.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

He is followed by Ruben Dias of Manchester City at €110million and Ferran Torres of Barcelona at €109million.

The full list of the 100 most valuable players in the world can be seen HERE.

