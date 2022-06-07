Skip to main content
Revealed: Top 10 Most Valuable Players In The World - One Liverpool Player Included Alongside Mbappe, Haaland, Pedri, Foden & More

The top 10 most valuable players in the world have been revealed with one player from Liverpool included.

Kylian Mbappe

Compiled by the CIES Football Observatory, the list includes players from the Premier League (x4), La Liga (x4), Bundesliga (x1) and Ligue 1 (x1).

French sensation Kylian Mbappe tops the list after signing a new three year deal at Ligue 1 champions PSG and is valued at a staggering €206million.

The scorer of the Champions League winning goal for Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior, is next with a valuation of €185million.

Vinicius Jr

New Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is third in the list, valued at €153million, after his move to join Pep Guardiola's team who picked him up for a bargain price reported to be €75million.

Erling Haaland Manchester City

Next up is Pedri of Barcelona (€135million), Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund (€134million), Phil Foden of Manchester City (€124million) and Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona (€112million).

The only Liverpool player in the top 10 is Colombian international Luis Diaz who is valued at €110million.

Luis Diaz

He is followed by Ruben Dias of Manchester City at €110million and Ferran Torres of Barcelona at €109million.

The full list of the 100 most valuable players in the world can be seen HERE.

