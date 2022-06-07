Revealed: Top 10 Most Valuable Players In The World - One Liverpool Player Included Alongside Mbappe, Haaland, Pedri, Foden & More
The top 10 most valuable players in the world have been revealed with one player from Liverpool included.
Compiled by the CIES Football Observatory, the list includes players from the Premier League (x4), La Liga (x4), Bundesliga (x1) and Ligue 1 (x1).
French sensation Kylian Mbappe tops the list after signing a new three year deal at Ligue 1 champions PSG and is valued at a staggering €206million.
The scorer of the Champions League winning goal for Real Madrid, Vinicius Junior, is next with a valuation of €185million.
New Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is third in the list, valued at €153million, after his move to join Pep Guardiola's team who picked him up for a bargain price reported to be €75million.
Read More
Next up is Pedri of Barcelona (€135million), Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund (€134million), Phil Foden of Manchester City (€124million) and Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona (€112million).
The only Liverpool player in the top 10 is Colombian international Luis Diaz who is valued at €110million.
He is followed by Ruben Dias of Manchester City at €110million and Ferran Torres of Barcelona at €109million.
The full list of the 100 most valuable players in the world can be seen HERE.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool
- Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Striker Christian Pulisic As Replacement For Sadio Mane
- Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative
- Aurelien Tchouameni Publicly Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Real Madrid Unwilling To Pay Monaco's Asking Price
- 'Liverpool Is A Club I Respect A Lot' - Sadio Mane On His Future & Admiration For Reds Fans
- Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |