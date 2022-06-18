Sadio Mane: Key Facts, Stats & Achievements From His Incredible Liverpool Career

After it was reported that Bayern Munich had agreed on a fee with Liverpool for Sadio Mane, Reds supporters have started to look back at the contribution made by the Senegalese superstar. We can bring you the key facts and stats from his glorious six-year spell at Anfield.

According to Paul Joyce, the two clubs agreed on a deal worth £27.5million up front with a further £7.6million possible through performance-related add-ons with the deal expected to be completed next week.

Key Facts & Stats

Mane signed for Liverpool on July, 1st 2016 in a transfer from Southampton worth £37.08million (as per transfermarkt).

He made his debut against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 14th August 2016, scoring in Liverpool's 4-3 victory.

The 30-year-old made 269 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.

During those 269 appearances, Mane scored 120 times and assisted on 48 occasions.

The striker has a 66.54% win rate for Liverpool - 179 wins, 52 draws, and 38 defeats (via LFChistory.net).

Mane and strike partners Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored 338 goals during their five seasons together at Liverpool (via Squawka).

Trophies Won (at Liverpool)

2019 European Cup

2020 Premier League

2020 UEFA Super Cup

2020 FIFA World Club Cup

2022 Carabao Cup

2022 FA Cup

Other Achievements (whilst at Liverpool)

2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot Winner - 22 goals

2022 Africa Cup of Nations Winner

2022 Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament

Liverpool fans are now just waiting for official confirmation that their brilliant number 10 will draw to a close a glittering Anfield career as he seeks a new challenge.

Thank you Sadio!

