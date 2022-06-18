Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Sadio Mane: Key Facts, Stats & Achievements From His Incredible Liverpool Career

After it was reported that Bayern Munich had agreed on a fee with Liverpool for Sadio Mane, Reds supporters have started to look back at the contribution made by the Senegalese superstar. We can bring you the key facts and stats from his glorious six-year spell at Anfield.

Sadio Mane

According to Paul Joyce, the two clubs agreed on a deal worth £27.5million up front with a further £7.6million possible through performance-related add-ons with the deal expected to be completed next week.

Key Facts & Stats

  • Mane signed for Liverpool on July, 1st 2016 in a transfer from Southampton worth £37.08million (as per transfermarkt).
  • He made his debut against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 14th August 2016, scoring in Liverpool's 4-3 victory.
  • The 30-year-old made 269 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.
  • During those 269 appearances, Mane scored 120 times and assisted on 48 occasions.
  • The striker has a 66.54% win rate for Liverpool - 179 wins, 52 draws, and 38 defeats (via LFChistory.net).
  • Mane and strike partners Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored 338 goals during their five seasons together at Liverpool (via Squawka).

Trophies Won (at Liverpool)

2019          European Cup 

2020          Premier League

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2020          UEFA Super Cup

2020          FIFA World Club Cup

2022          Carabao Cup

2022          FA Cup

Other Achievements (whilst at Liverpool)

2018/19     Premier League Golden Boot Winner - 22 goals

2022          Africa Cup of Nations Winner

2022          Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament

Liverpool fans are now just waiting for official confirmation that their brilliant number 10 will draw to a close a glittering Anfield career as he seeks a new challenge.

Thank you Sadio!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Expected To Sign New Contract This Summer

By Neil Andrew37 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Revealed: Liverpool’s Pre-Season Fixtures Including Matches Against Manchester United And Manchester City

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'We Aren't Dealing With A Normal Situation' - Medical Expert On The Injury Record Of Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Interested In Liverpool Transfer Target Jude Bellingham But Have Stumbling Block That Could Be To Advantage Of Reds

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Could Stay At Liverpool This Summer With Club Not Looking To Sign A Midfielder

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Sadio Mane Bayern
Transfers

'A True Legend' - Fans React To Reports Sadio Mane Is Set To Depart Liverpool For Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'That Is Probably Their Next Big Target' - Pundit On A Possible Liverpool Move For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Insider Provides Update On West Ham Striker Jarrod Bowen & Liverpool Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago