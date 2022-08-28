Salah, Van Dijk & Alexander-Arnold Pictured With NBA Legend Steve Kerr

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been pictured deep in conversation with NBA head coach and Liverpool fan Steve Kerr.

It looks like the three players took time out from their schedule at the AXA Training Centre to meet the basketball legend.

The 56-year-old was a five-time NBA champion as a player (three times with the Chicago Bulls and twice with the San Antonio Spurs).

After his playing career ended, he took up a career in coaching and has won four more NBA titles with the Warriors

Liverpool are always looking for ways how they can improve and make small changes to give themselves an edge over their rivals.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It looks like they have now tried to tap into the knowledge of Kerr, similar to how they have in the past with the likes of Ben Fogle who has climbed Everest and rowed the Atlantic.

The picture was revealed on Salah's Twitter account on Sunday evening with the three players deep in discussion with Kerr at the Kirkby training complex.

Reds fans will be hoping some of his wisdom helps them to overcome Newcastle United when they face them at Anfield on Wednesday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |