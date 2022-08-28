Skip to main content

Salah, Van Dijk & Alexander-Arnold Pictured With NBA Legend Steve Kerr

The three Liverpool players were pictured talking to the current head coach of the Golden State Warriors at the AXA Training Centre.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been pictured deep in conversation with NBA head coach and Liverpool fan Steve Kerr.

It looks like the three players took time out from their schedule at the AXA Training Centre to meet the basketball legend.

Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool Mohamed Salah
Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 56-year-old was a five-time NBA champion as a player (three times with the Chicago Bulls and twice with the San Antonio Spurs).

After his playing career ended, he took up a career in coaching and has won four more NBA titles with the Warriors

Liverpool are always looking for ways how they can improve and make small changes to give themselves an edge over their rivals.

Steve Kerr
Scroll to Continue

Read More

It looks like they have now tried to tap into the knowledge of Kerr, similar to how they have in the past with the likes of Ben Fogle who has climbed Everest and rowed the Atlantic.

The picture was revealed on Salah's Twitter account on Sunday evening with the three players deep in discussion with Kerr at the Kirkby training complex.

Reds fans will be hoping some of his wisdom helps them to overcome Newcastle United when they face them at Anfield on Wednesday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolGolden State Warriors

Ruben Neves
Transfers

Ruben Neves Makes Champions League Admission Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
Articles

Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

By Damon Carr
Allan Saint-Maximin
News

Report: Newcastle Face Injury Crisis Ahead Of Visit To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz Fabio Carvalho
News

Premier League MW4 Round-Up | Liverpool Score NINE & Arsenal Stay Top

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Bruno Lage
Transfers

Wolves Manager Bruno Lage Makes Ruben Neves Transfer Claim Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Fabio Carvalho Goal Bournemouth Anfield Luis Diaz Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘He’s Got The World At His Feet' | Fabio Carvalho Impresses Liverpool Teammates

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Harvey Elliott
News

Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update After Liverpool Beat Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 4 - August 27th/28th

By Neil Andrew