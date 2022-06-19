'Sell Him?' - Fans React To Reports Mohamed Salah Looks Likely To Leave Liverpool On A Free Transfer

After a report emerged suggesting it now seems more and more likely Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool for free next summer, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Egyptian has just 12 months left on his current deal and despite being in negotiations with the club for months over extending his stay on Merseyside, there is still no agreement.

According to The Mirror, senior sources at the club have said 'they have gone as far as they can in negotiations with Salah’s camp without smashing their wage structure' and fans have taken to Twitter to react.

'Sell him? We were so decisive with mane and could bring Nunez in. Salah will go upwards of £50m. Just do it. So many players in the market: Gnabry, Bowen, Raphinha, asensio. None of them on mo’s level but it’s better than losing mo on free'.

'He can go.. And when he go he deserves a proper farewell.. Dont need any bad blood between player and club.. Both have justifiable business position.. It is what it is.. Hope scouting department found a proper sub.. or Harvey show rapid progression'.

'If this is the case we should sell him as he may subconsciously play to protect him self and will result in a drop performance levels 10 to 15% so he won’t get bad injuries sad times but that’s the reality of football'.

'Remember when he said that it wasn’t just about money, it was about the club’s ambition? We just got Diaz, extended Klopp’s contract, and splashed €100m on a new striker… it’s just about him'.

'If we sell him big now we should have the funds for a quality replacement like an nkunku just hopefully not asensio'.

