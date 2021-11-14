Should Liverpool Re-Sign Barcelona Flop Philippe Coutinho?

There has been a lot of discussion around Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho recently and with AFCON on the horizon, should Liverpool try and re-sign the Brazilian?

When Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho in 2017, a lot of fans thought it was a terrible decision.

However, looking back at the move now, Liverpool really benefited from the £142million sale.

It funded the arrival of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson Becker who have all came in and been major parts of the title winning seasons.

While Coutinho's post Liverpool journey has been a massive failure.

The Brazilian never really impressed at Barcelona and the form he showed at Liverpool seems to have disappeared.

Recent comments by the Brazil manager Tite have also shown how far he has declined since his Anfield days.

“The Couto of today is not the best Couto. But he’s a great Couto. He has an average situation and a projection of a high level athlete.

“We are helping to bring what he is and what he was at Liverpool. This whole process is also up to us. Even knowing that now he also has conditions, if not for the whole game, but within the need to be able to contribute, give the share.”

Barcelona have been very open about selling the Brazilian too. He was loaned to Bayern Munich in 2019 but the German club never ended up signing him.

There were also a lot of reports saying that Coutinho could be on the move last summer for a cut throat price of £20million.

Surprisingly, no one was interested and the Brazilian is still at the Camp Nou.

Spanish publication Sport also claimed that Coutinho was 'lazy' during his latest Barcelona game when he was warming up to come on as a substitute.

The former Liverpool player responded to these claims when he arrived for international duty with Brazil.

"I was a little bit surprised when I arrived home and saw this ...that I am being called a lazy player in the media.

"I have always been a professional in my entire career.

"You can check at all clubs that I have ever played - I have always respected everybody, my team-mates, staff, all the people that I have worked with.

"But that's fine I respect the opinion of all you journalists." said Coutinho.

Should Liverpool Sign Philippe Coutinho?

Onto the big question now, should Liverpool try and sign Coutinho?

If you had asked me this question a few years after we sold him I would've said no straight away.

However, even though Coutinho's form has fell off a cliff since leaving, he is still a quality player and Jurgen Klopp knows how to get the best out of him.

Another massive factor is AFCON. If Senegal and Egypt reach the finals, Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for upto six Premier League games.

A player of Coutinho's quality could help offset the workload on other players like Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

The price is also a massive selling point. We sold the Brazilian for a reported fee of £142million, if we can sign him for his estimated value of £18million, it would be an absolute steal.

Despite their being reports that Jurgen Klopp has closed the door on any future return, I think if the right circumstances are met then every party would be fine with a spectacular return.

Author Opinion

Do I personally think it'll happen? No. I think if we were to sign Coutinho again it would've already happened.

Would be angry if Liverpool signed Philippe Coutinho? Absolutely not. He is a baller and can play left-wing, right-wing and in midfield.

He also has a good few years in him and he's used to 90% of our squad so he'd fit right in.

Also, Coutinho's contract is up in 2023 at Barcelona so if the Catalan club want to get some money back on him then this January would be a perfect time to sell him.

Unfortunately I personally can't see it happening but who knows, football is a crazy world sometimes.

