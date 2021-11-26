Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United Sacking Puts Liverpool Defender Ben Davies' Future In Doubt

The recent career of Ben Davies is certainly not the usual of a top level footballer.

Picked up as Liverpool hunted bargains in the transfer market in January, Davies was brought in as cover from Preston North End for the Reds in their centre-back crisis.

Liverpool were missing Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and even Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to injury.

Davies came in but didn't make a single appearance for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp preferring the youthful Rhys Williams and loanee Ozan Kabak to Davies who failed to make the matchday squad on most occasions.

He was widely expected to leave just six months on from his move to Anfield, but instead chose a temporary home at Bramall Lane, with recently relegated Sheffield United.

And whilst he has been a regular, starting all 12 Championship matches he has been available for, the inconsistent form of the side under Slavisa Jokanovic has left them in the lower echelons of the table.

The Serbian departed and was replaced by Paul Heckingbottom, with it yet to be seen whether the new boss will like Davies.

Liverpool have already made back their money on him, but it remains to be seen whether he will make any more out of the Blades, unless they get promoted (in which case, they would pay Liverpool £500,000).

The Reds initial outlay was the same amount with a potential £1.1 million in add-ons - but with the likelihood of him ever playing slim, the Reds won't have to pay any of that to Preston.

Despite the acknowledgement that his long-term future is away from Anfield, the Reds will almost certainly bank a healthy profit for a very good Championship level defender in his prime in the summer.

