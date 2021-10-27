    • October 27, 2021
    Taiwo Awoniyi: Early Bundesliga Form Indicates Liverpool May Regret Summer Sale

    Author:

    Liverpool sold Taiwo Awoniyi to Union Berlin in the summer but his early form in the Bundesliga will have Anfield chiefs wondering if they made the right decision.

    The 24 year old was sold to the German side for a reported fee of £6.5million after failing to make a breakthrough on Merseyside.

    The player never actually made an appearance for the Reds due to work permit issues after signing for around £400,000 from the Imperial Soccer Academy in August 2015.

    Loan spells followed at FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent, FSV Mainz 05 and then FC Union Berlin last season.

    Awoniyi's Form This Season

    After reported interested from a few clubs, Awoniyi finalised a permanent move to Union Berlin in July.

    His form so far this term in the Bundesliga may have surprised a few scoring 11 goals and providing 2 assists in 15 games in all competitions.

    Taiwo Awoniyi

    The player is earning widespread praise in Germany and recently earned his first call up to the Nigerian national team for the recent World Cup qualifiers.

    As Liverpool will lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during the AFCON at the start of 2022, they are looking for forward options to fill the void of losing two of their most important players.

    Awoniyi however, even if he had stayed, would unlikely to have been an option with Nigeria also appearing in the tournament.

    LFCTR Verdict

    Whilst Liverpool made a healthy profit on the player, I am sure there will be plenty of interested onlookers as the season progresses.

    It was reported however that a 10% sell on clause was inserted into the deal so Liverpool could at least see some benefit should the player carry on with his excellent form and earn a big move.

