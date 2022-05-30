Ten Options For Replacing Sadio Mane At Liverpool After Striker Linked To Bayern Munich. The Fans View.

As Sadio Mane continues to be linked with a move away from Liverpool with Bayern Munich considered a possible destination, we asked Reds fans who they think could replace the Senagalese.

The 30-year-old has been one of the catalysts for the success Liverpool have had under Jurgen Klopp since signing from Southampton in 2016 helping them to European Cup and Premier League glory.

Whilst fans will remain hopeful that Mane will decide to stay at Anfield, the focus switched to who could replace him as people took to Twitter to have their say.

Leroy Sane

Robert Lewandowski

Jonathan David

João Félix

Jarrod Bowen

Timo Werner

Darwin Nunez

Harry Kane

Christopher Nkunku

No Replacement

Author Verdict

Nothing is certain yet in terms of Mane's future but the indications are that if he does leave, Liverpool will only allow it when a high-class replacement is found.

What do you think Reds fans? Do you want any of these players or do you think Luis Diaz was his replacement?

