Tesla CEO Elon Musk Buys Twitter - A Possible Candidate For Liverpool's Next Shirt Sponsor?

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter, could the social media giant be a candidate to be Liverpool's new shirt sponsor?

The world's richest person (according to Forbes) had seen his initial approach to buy Twitter turned down but it is being reported that the board have now agreed to a $44billion takeover.

This comes after reports suggested recently that Liverpool could change their shirt sponsorship from Standard Chartered when the current deal comes to an end in 2023.

David Ornstein revealed in his column for The Athletic on Monday that Liverpool were in discussions with a crypto exchange firm and a blockchain platform about replacing Standard Chartered.

The report also mentioned that companies from the electronics, media, and tourism sectors are also reported to be in talks with Liverpool about a potential deal that could be worth more than £40million per season.

Could the media company involved be Musk's Twitter? Probably not, but one thing that looks certain is that the battle to sponsor the shirts of this brilliant Liverpool team is hotting up.

Regardless of what the future holds, Standard Chartered will continue to be the shirt sponsor for the 2022/23 season.

The Merseyside club and the British bank also claim that discussions are ongoing and no decision has been made as to whether their partnership will continue.

