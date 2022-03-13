Skip to main content
'Thanks Daniel' - Jamie Carragher Sends Message To Tottenham Chairman Levy In What Could Be 'Special' Season For Liverpool

After Liverpool's 2-0 victory at Brighton on Saturday that saw them close to within three points of leaders Manchester City, former player turned pundit Jamie Carragher has sent a message to Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

The Reds were in control for the majority of the game at the AMEX stadium and picked up the victory thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and a Mohamed Salah penalty.

Luis Diaz

Colombian international Diaz has been nothing short of a revelation since his shock January transfer getting fans off their seats with his pace, skill, and power.

It could have been very different however as Liverpool only entered the race for the 25 year old they had earmarked for a summer transfer because of a bid from Tottenham.

Spurs Chairman Levy was reported to be furious that the Merseyside club made a late swoop to steal Diaz away from them after they had tracked the player for several months.

Carragher believes the explosive winger could help turn Liverpool's season into a 'special one' and sent a cheeky message to the Tottenham chairman on Twitter by thanking him for forcing the Reds into transfer action in January.

Diaz deserves great credit for how he has adapted to life at his new club, making key contributions despite a language barrier.

Liverpool fans will be hoping for more of the same as they continue to hunt on three fronts in an attempt to add to the Carabao Cup victory in February.

Mohamed Salah
