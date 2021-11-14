Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
'Thanks Waistcoat': Fans Fume At Gareth Southgate As Liverpool's Jordan Henderson Injured For England

Author:

After news emerged on Sunday morning that Jordan Henderson was being sent back to Liverpool after picking up an injury whilst on England duty, fans have responded by taking to social media and are clearly not happy.

As to what the injury is remains unclear but it's not the first time that Liverpool captain Henderson has returned injured after joining up with Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Jordan Henderson England

There has been growing friction between Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Southgate and this is another situation that may fuel those flames.

It's another worry for Klopp who is also sweating on the fitness of Sadio Mane who was substituted after a heavy clash in Senegal's 1-1 draw in Togo.

Read More

Fans of the Merseyside club have let their feelings be known on twitter:

'Hendo injured? Great. Thanks Waistcoat.'

'Liverpool falling apart. FSG gambled once again, not investing in the midfielder. @LFC #LFC Liverpool handed new injury scare over Jordan Henderson'

'Wish he'd retire from international duty. England are a jinx for our players and he wont be first choice for Southgate in the big tournaments.'

Let's hope for some positive injury news over the next few days on both Henderson and Mane.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

