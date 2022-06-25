Skip to main content
The Confirmed Dates And Venues For Liverpool’s Pre-season Fixtures

The club have confirmed that six friendlies will be held before their opening Premier League fixture against Fulham on the 6th of August.

These games are played in five different countries!

The team will return for pre-season training on the 4th of July. 

Liverpool Training

They will travel to Thailand, Singapore, Austria and Germany before playing their final two games in England.

So, let’s look at the six confirmed fixtures:

1) Manchester United vs Liverpool on Tuesday 12th July – 2 pm (BST), 8 pm local time at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Diogo Jota Manchester United

2) Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on Friday 15th July – 1.35 pm (BST), 8.35 pm local time at the Singapore National Stadium in Singapore.

3) RB Leipzig vs Liverpool on Thursday 21st July - 6.15 pm (BST), 7.15 pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

4) RB Salzburg vs Liverpool on Wednesday 27th July – 7 pm (BST), 8 pm local time at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

5) Liverpool vs Manchester City on Saturday 30th July – 5 pm at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

6) Liverpool vs Strasbourg on Sunday 31st July – 7.30 pm at Anfield.

