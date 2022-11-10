Skip to main content
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw

IMAGO / PA Images

Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw

The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool are set for an away visit to the Etihad as they face a fourth-round tie with eight-time champions Manchester City.

The Reds will be confident going into the tie, the current holders just knocked out Derby County in the last round, with goalkeeper Caihomin Kelleher making three penalty saves in a penalty shoot-out with the Rams.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are set to host a game against Championship side Burnley following their 4-2 win over Aston Villa tonight.

The Clarets are led by former Manchester City man Vincent Kompany who will be keen to get one over on the Red Devils.

Newcastle United are set for a tie against Bournemouth who are bouncing after a 4-1 victory over Everton in the third round.

The Cherries are one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League at the moment, along with the Magpies, making this an interesting tie.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to host League Two side Gillingham in the fourth round, the lowest team in the football pyramid left in the competition.

Currently 22nd in League Two, Gillingham managed to knock out Premier League side Brentford in the last round.

Draw in full:

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln City

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burnley

MK Dons v Leicester City

Charlton Athletic v Brighton and Hove Albion

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Schedule

Steve Ballmer
Articles

Five Potential New Owners for Liverpool FC

By Matty Orme
Arsenal Emirates Stadium
Transfers

Arsenal Agree Deal With Liverpool Midfield Transfer Target

By Damon Carr
Aguero
Quotes

Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Isn't Counting Liverpool Out Of The Title Race

By Alex Caddick
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Caoimhin Kelleher
News

Match Report: Liverpool 0-0 Derby County (3-2 pens) - Young Reds Scrape Through

By Jim Nichol-Turner
RedBird Owner Gerry Cardinale
News

REPORT: Could RedBird Make A Full Investment In Liverpool?

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Derby County Liverpool Divock Origi
Match Coverage

Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Derby County EFL Cup Round 3

By Owen Cummings
Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Set Their Sights' on Borussia Dortmund Youssoufa Moukoko

By Alex Caddick