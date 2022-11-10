Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw

Liverpool are set for an away visit to the Etihad as they face a fourth-round tie with eight-time champions Manchester City.

The Reds will be confident going into the tie, the current holders just knocked out Derby County in the last round, with goalkeeper Caihomin Kelleher making three penalty saves in a penalty shoot-out with the Rams.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are set to host a game against Championship side Burnley following their 4-2 win over Aston Villa tonight.

The Clarets are led by former Manchester City man Vincent Kompany who will be keen to get one over on the Red Devils.

Newcastle United are set for a tie against Bournemouth who are bouncing after a 4-1 victory over Everton in the third round.

The Cherries are one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League at the moment, along with the Magpies, making this an interesting tie.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to host League Two side Gillingham in the fourth round, the lowest team in the football pyramid left in the competition.

Currently 22nd in League Two, Gillingham managed to knock out Premier League side Brentford in the last round.

Draw in full:

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln City

Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burnley

MK Dons v Leicester City

Charlton Athletic v Brighton and Hove Albion

