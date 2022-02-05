January Signings You Should Look To Bring Into Your FPL Squads

The January Transfer Window recently slammed shut, putting an end to a hectic month which saw Premier League clubs spend a total of £295million, the second highest spending January window of all time, but which players signed this month could prove to big a big boost for your FPL teams?

Note that there is always a risk in transferring new acquisitions into your team, so it may be worth holding off these new signings while they look to settle in at their new clubs but with great risk comes great reward meaning if these new players hit the ground running, they could be essential FPL buys.

Luis Diaz – Liverpool, Midfielder, FPL Price - £8million

To get this list started it’s only right we take an in-depth look at the man who has got the whole of Merseyside talking, Colombian international and new signing, Luis Diaz.

Joining the Reds from Portuguese giants Porto in a deal which could eventually rise to £49million, Diaz has lit up the Liga NOS this season with 14 goals and four assists in only 18 matches, earning him a deserved move to the home of the six-time European Champions.

Liverpool's new signing Diaz representing Colombia against Brazil IMAGO / NurPhoto

A potential long-term replacement for Sadio Mane, we are still yet to see where Diaz fits into Jurgen Klopp’s short-term plans so it may be a risk bringing him into your FPL squads. If Diaz is given game time however and he continues his electric form, the new number 23 could be well worth a punt, only time will tell.

Lucas Digne – Aston Villa, Defender, FPL Price - £5.1million

Steven Gerrard’s second venture into the transfer market at his new club Aston Villa was bringing in the out of favour Everton defender, Lucas Digne, in a deal worth up to £25million. He has already impressed in Birmingham with an assist against his former club on his return to Goodison Park.

Lucas Digne duelling with former teammate Richarlison for Aston Villa against Everton IMAGO / Sportimage

Perhaps the best short-term signing an FPL manager can make right now. Digne is cheaply priced at £5.1million, and has a great set of upcoming fixtures with Leeds, Newcastle, Watford, Brighton, and Southampton as Villa’s next five opponents in the league.

Already looking at home in claret and blue, the Frenchman has been tasked with taking the teams’ corners and ranks in the top 75% of Premier League fullbacks for expected goal contributions per game.

With great underlying stats as well as a favourable run of fixtures and little-to-no risk of rotation following the loan departure of Matthew Targett to Newcastle, the £5.1million to get Digne into your FPL defence seems like a steal.

Wout Weghorst – Burnley, Forward, FPL Price - £6.5million

After the sale of Chris Wood to fellow relegation candidates Newcastle, Burnley needed a replacement who would shoehorn perfectly into their philosophy and bring goals to the side, and with former Wolfsburg man, Wout Weghorst they have done just that.

Standing at a whopping 6”6’, and boasting an aerial win percentage of 52.9%, there is no doubt the Dutchman can fit right into Sean Dyche’s style of play at Turf Moor.

The Lancashire outfit are clearly excited to see their new man in action, announcing the signing with a hilarious Jurassic Park inspired video on Twitter:

With six Bundesliga goals this season for relegation-threatened Wolfsburg, alongside underlying statistics showing Weghorst to have accumulated 8.9xG this term, the stats suggest if used correctly, the Claret’s have added a much-needed goal scorer to their ranks.

Coming in at £6.5million for FPL fans, you would expect the 12-time capped Dutchman to be Burnley’s main scoring asset this campaign, so if the Claret’s get up and running, it is easy to believe that Weghorst will be the one putting the ball in the back of the net.

Other players to watch:

Christian Eriksen – Brentford, Midfielder, FPL Price - £5.5million

Premier League great, Christian Eriksen, returns to London to sign for Brentford on a free transfer. For a player who averages 0.5 goal contributions per game across 226 matches at Spurs, if the Dane is given pitch time, it'll be hard to pass up at a man with his story and talent for such a cheap price.

Phillipe Coutinho – Aston Villa, Midfielder, FPL Price - £7million

Already impressing under new boss and former teammate Steven Gerrard, the Barcelona loanee and ex-red Coutinho has every chance to become an FPL must-have across the next few months, scoring on his debut against Manchester United in a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle, Defender, FPL Price - £5million

One of three defensive signings in the North-East, England international Kieran Trippier can not only help sort out the Magpie’s defensive woes, but he is also capable of delivering a deadly set-piece into the box, making his FPL potential massive for a bargain price.

