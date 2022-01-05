The Last Time Phillippe Coutinho And Steven Gerrard Played Together

Phillippe Coutinho is set to return to the Premier League, with several clubs interested. The prevailing one however is Aston Villa, whom are almost certainly his club of choice according to reports.

Their manager - Steven Gerrard - a man Coutinho spent two-and-a-half seasons with in his time on Merseyside.

The two reunite after Coutinho's somewhat dismal spell at Barcelona, sandwiching an inconsistent season at Bayern Munich.

Gerrard wrote about Coutinho his 2015 autobiography, almost foreseeing the entire future ahead for the Brazilian.

"He has just signed a new deal and he and his wife - who are a lovely couple - seem settled here.

"But I also know that the Spanish giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid, will come looking for Philippe in a few more seasons, just like they did with Luis (Suarez).

"And that's when it will get tricky for Liverpool because the lure to go to one or two of those clubs is so strong for any South American or Spanish player."

The last time they played together

The last competitive match that both featured in was not forgettable - a 6-1 loss away at Stoke City, in which Gerrard scored his final Liverpool goal.

Gerrard was playing in a false nine role, with Coutinho operating on the right wing. Certainly strange from Brendan Rodgers.

But now they reunite in an exciting project for Villa, which may see Coutinho rise as the cream of the crop once more.

