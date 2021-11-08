The Latest Values Of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Squad With Player Contract Expiry Dates
There is no doubt what an amazing job Jurgen Klopp has done since joining Liverpool in October 2015 and as well as adding major trophies, the Reds have also seen the value of their squad increase by staggering levels.
Much of this is down to not only the man management and coaching skills of Klopp and his backroom staff but also fantastic recruitment overseen by Sporting Director Michael Edwards.
We at LFC Transfer Room have taken a look at the current market value of Liverpool's playing staff with their contract expiry dates.
All values have been sourced from transfermarkt.co.uk.
|Player Name
|Age
|Position
|Market Value in £s
|Contract Expiry Date
Mohamed Salah
29
Right Winger
£90million
June 30, 2023
Sadio Mane
29
Left Winger
£76.5million
June 30, 2023
Trent Alexander-Arnold
23
Right-Back
£67.5million
June 30, 2025
Andrew Robertson
27
Left-Back
£58.5million
June 30, 2026
Alisson
29
Goalkeeper
£54million
June 30, 2027
Fabinho
28
Defensive Midfield
£54million
June 30, 2026
Virgil van Dijk
30
Centre-Back
£49.5million
June 30, 2025
Diogo Jota
24
Left Winger
£40.5million
June 30, 2025
Roberto Firmino
30
Centre-Forward
£36million
June 30, 2023
Ibrahima Konate
22
Centre-Back
£31.5million
June 30, 2026
Naby Keita
26
Central Midfield
£28.8million
June 30, 2023
Joe Gomez
24
Centre-Back
£27million
June 30, 2024
Curtis Jones
20
Central Midfield
£27million
June 30, 2025
Thiago
30
Central Midfield
£22.5million
June 30, 2024
Jordan Henderson
31
Central Midfield
£18million
June 30, 2025
Joel Matip
30
Centre-Back
£16.2million
June 30, 2024
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
28
Central Midfield
£16.2million
June 30, 2023
Harvey Elliott
18
Right Winger
£13.5million
June 30, 2026
Divock Origi
26
Centre-Forward
£10.8million
June 30, 2022
Takumi Minamino
26
Left Winger
£10.8million
June 30, 2024
Kostas Tsimikas
25
Left-Back
£9million
June 30, 2025
Nathaniel Phillips
24
Centre-Back
£7.2million
June 30, 2025
Neco Williams
20
Right-Back
£7.2million
June 30, 2025
James Milner
35
Central Midfield
£2.7million
June 30, 2022
Caoimhin Kelleher
22
Goalkeeper
£2.25million
June 30, 2026
Loris Karius
28
Goalkeeper
£1.8million
June 30, 2022
Adrian
34
Goalkeeper
£900k
June 30, 2022
Total
£779.85million
