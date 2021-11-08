The Latest Values Of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Squad With Player Contract Expiry Dates

There is no doubt what an amazing job Jurgen Klopp has done since joining Liverpool in October 2015 and as well as adding major trophies, the Reds have also seen the value of their squad increase by staggering levels.

Much of this is down to not only the man management and coaching skills of Klopp and his backroom staff but also fantastic recruitment overseen by Sporting Director Michael Edwards.

Reported Liverpool Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season

We at LFC Transfer Room have taken a look at the current market value of Liverpool's playing staff with their contract expiry dates.

All values have been sourced from transfermarkt.co.uk.

Player Name Age Position Market Value in £s Contract Expiry Date Mohamed Salah 29 Right Winger £90million June 30, 2023 Sadio Mane 29 Left Winger £76.5million June 30, 2023 Trent Alexander-Arnold 23 Right-Back £67.5million June 30, 2025 Andrew Robertson 27 Left-Back £58.5million June 30, 2026 Alisson 29 Goalkeeper £54million June 30, 2027 Fabinho 28 Defensive Midfield £54million June 30, 2026 Virgil van Dijk 30 Centre-Back £49.5million June 30, 2025 Diogo Jota 24 Left Winger £40.5million June 30, 2025 Roberto Firmino 30 Centre-Forward £36million June 30, 2023 Ibrahima Konate 22 Centre-Back £31.5million June 30, 2026 Naby Keita 26 Central Midfield £28.8million June 30, 2023 Joe Gomez 24 Centre-Back £27million June 30, 2024 Curtis Jones 20 Central Midfield £27million June 30, 2025 Thiago 30 Central Midfield £22.5million June 30, 2024 Jordan Henderson 31 Central Midfield £18million June 30, 2025 Joel Matip 30 Centre-Back £16.2million June 30, 2024 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 28 Central Midfield £16.2million June 30, 2023 Harvey Elliott 18 Right Winger £13.5million June 30, 2026 Divock Origi 26 Centre-Forward £10.8million June 30, 2022 Takumi Minamino 26 Left Winger £10.8million June 30, 2024 Kostas Tsimikas 25 Left-Back £9million June 30, 2025 Nathaniel Phillips 24 Centre-Back £7.2million June 30, 2025 Neco Williams 20 Right-Back £7.2million June 30, 2025 James Milner 35 Central Midfield £2.7million June 30, 2022 Caoimhin Kelleher 22 Goalkeeper £2.25million June 30, 2026 Loris Karius 28 Goalkeeper £1.8million June 30, 2022 Adrian 34 Goalkeeper £900k June 30, 2022 Total £779.85million

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook