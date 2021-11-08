Skip to main content
The Latest Values Of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Squad With Player Contract Expiry Dates

Author:

There is no doubt what an amazing job Jurgen Klopp has done since joining Liverpool in October 2015 and as well as adding major trophies, the Reds have also seen the value of their squad increase by staggering levels.

Much of this is down to not only the man management and coaching skills of Klopp and his backroom staff but also fantastic recruitment overseen by Sporting Director Michael Edwards.

Reported Liverpool Player Salaries - 2021/22 Premier League Season

We at LFC Transfer Room have taken a look at the current market value of Liverpool's playing staff with their contract expiry dates.

Read More

All values have been sourced from transfermarkt.co.uk.

Liverpool Player Values in £s

transfermarkt.co.uk

Player NameAgePositionMarket Value in £sContract Expiry Date

Mohamed Salah

29

Right Winger

£90million

June 30, 2023

Sadio Mane

29

Left Winger

£76.5million

June 30, 2023

Trent Alexander-Arnold

23

Right-Back

£67.5million

June 30, 2025

Andrew Robertson

27

Left-Back

£58.5million

June 30, 2026

Alisson 

29

Goalkeeper

£54million

June 30, 2027

Fabinho

28

Defensive Midfield

£54million

June 30, 2026

Virgil van Dijk

30

Centre-Back

£49.5million

June 30, 2025

Diogo Jota

24

Left Winger

£40.5million

June 30, 2025

Roberto Firmino

30

Centre-Forward

£36million

June 30, 2023

Ibrahima Konate

22

Centre-Back

£31.5million

June 30, 2026

Naby Keita

26

Central Midfield

£28.8million

June 30, 2023

Joe Gomez

24

Centre-Back

£27million

June 30, 2024

Curtis Jones

20

Central Midfield

£27million

June 30, 2025

Thiago

30

Central Midfield

£22.5million

June 30, 2024

Jordan Henderson

31

Central Midfield

£18million

June 30, 2025

Joel Matip

30

Centre-Back

£16.2million

June 30, 2024

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

28

Central Midfield

£16.2million

June 30, 2023

Harvey Elliott

18

Right Winger

£13.5million

June 30, 2026

Divock Origi

26

Centre-Forward

£10.8million

June 30, 2022

Takumi Minamino

26

Left Winger

£10.8million

June 30, 2024

Kostas Tsimikas

25

Left-Back

£9million

June 30, 2025

Nathaniel Phillips

24

Centre-Back

£7.2million

June 30, 2025

Neco Williams

20

Right-Back

£7.2million

June 30, 2025

James Milner

35

Central Midfield

£2.7million

June 30, 2022

Caoimhin Kelleher

22

Goalkeeper

£2.25million

June 30, 2026

Loris Karius

28

Goalkeeper

£1.8million

June 30, 2022

Adrian

34

Goalkeeper

£900k

June 30, 2022

Total

£779.85million

Liverpool Team Photo
