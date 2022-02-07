The Resurgence of Sadio Mane and the Redemption of Mohamed Salah: How the AFCON Final Shaped Liverpool’s Remainder of the Season

The storyline was written in the stars when two heavyweight footballers went head to head to win their country the ultimate title and be crowned the king of the continent.

The game had its fair share of spectators considering there were two world-class superstars involved that also represented the red half of Merseyside.

A great advert for the premier league, this final set up a narrative that was going to either make or break Liverpool’s season.

This is because Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are lethal and devastating to any opposition, forming a formidable strike partnership that leaves defenders disordered and alarmed.

However, one has been cherished and lauded by the whole fan base as a “king” whereas the other has not received the same affection as of late.

Sadio Mane was an exciting and valuable addition to Jurgen Klopp’s revamp of Liverpool’s playing style and football philosophy.

In order to put Liverpool back on the European map in terms of competing for trophies, the German required new blood and the Senegalese international certainly provided that as Liverpool finished fourth, clinching a Champions League qualifying spot in his debut season.

The following season, Liverpool seemed further development and signed Salah who had a glorious campaign by scoring 44 goals in all competitions. Though Mane was chipped in with 20 goals, it was still incomparable to the Egyptian’s contribution.

Take nothing away from Mane’s involvement as it was vital in establishing one of the most feared front threes in recent times with himself, Salah and Roberto Firmino taking all the plaudits from football experts for their on-field chemistry.

Improving immensely, Mane scored 26 goals - 22 of which were in the Premier League - and finished level with Salah to win the golden boot in the 18/19 campaign.

Liverpool went to win the Champions League, Premier League, the Club World Cup and the Super Cup to outline the success of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure and promised project of making this club compete again.

Both Mane and Salah were influential in this change and facing each other in the final would have seemed unfavourable as their relationship has not always been positive.

The Burnley game in August 2019 where the Reds went on to win 3-0, Salah had the opportunity to slide in his teammate to score a tap in. Unfortunately, he decided to opt to go for goal himself which left Mane frustrated and aggrieved.

Moments later, Mane was substituted and vented his anger towards Salah’s selfish antics by throwing his arms in the air and complaining to his teammates.

Though the dispute was squashed and the pair became friendly once more, it was still visible for the fans to acknowledge their distant relationship.

This is because both players, more Salah than Mane, became selfish in wanting to glory to themselves.

Though this is not a criticism towards Salah at the time as this embodied his passion for goals, you can’t help but wonder how many more goals Liverpool would have scored if the pair remained supportive.

Fortunately, their relationship has become more positive and rejuvenated. It is evident that they are acknowledging each other as their linkup play is effortless.

The output of goals for the team is on the rise with 92 and still counting for Liverpool in all competitions. It is clear that this rise is partially based on the improved relationship.

However, Salah remains more in the spotlight than Mane as the Egyptian is currently the top scorer and second in assists in the most decorated league.

Mane struggled last season and required the return of the fans to rediscover his old form. Covid and injuries to half of the first team players interrupted his rhythm to find his form sooner.

Though not fully restored to his prime, his overall AFCON performance has been noteworthy.

Named man of the tournament and scoring the winning penalty for his country, Sadio Mane needed the limelight to realise he is a big-game player. Hopefully, he will receive more appreciation from the fans.

Men’s best successes come after their disappointments. The disappointed Egyptian will come back stronger if he is, as everyone identifies him, the current best player in the world.

This final, from a Liverpool perspective, resulted in a highly confident Sadio Mane and a Mohamed Salah motivated with a point to prove.

This will be hugely beneficial for Liverpool for the remainder of the season as they compete for trophies this season.

