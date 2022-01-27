'Then He Blocked Us' - Manchester United Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Seemingly Unhappy With Transfermarkt Valuation!

Two members of the team at Transfermarkt have explained how Manchester United and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo questioned them regarding their valuation of the player and then blocked them.

IMAGO / PA Images

In The Atheltic article 'How do you value a player?', Transfermarkt's UK manager Daniel Busch explained what happened with the 36-year-old.

“We put a list on Instagram with 10 players, 33 and older, and Ronaldo was still in first place in value, but he said he must be worth much more.”

Christian Schwarz, also of Transfermarkt added, “He sent a message first to our social media guys. They answered him, explained why, and told him, ‘The people in your age group, you are by far the number one’.

"It was £30-50 million difference (between Ronaldo and the next player on the list), and then he sent some smilies, and then he blocked us.”

Ronaldo's latest market value on transfermrkt.co.uk is £31.5million but Schwarz confirmed that age is key to determining a player's valuation.

“Age is now one of the most important factors.

“And Cristiano Ronaldo is old, same with Lionel Messi, and they will get their value reduced just because of their age. Even if they are just as good as three years ago, they are three years older.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook