November 28, 2021
"There's No Doubt It," - Former Sunderland Man Makes Claim On Michael Edwards And Mohamed Salah's Contract

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that Liverpool's departing sporting director Michael Edwards will be "desperate" to secure Mohamed Salah on a new contract before departing Anfield.

Salah's contract is seen as somewhat of a ticking time bomb by fans of the club, with the Egyptian having just 18-months remaining on his current deal at the club. 

Mohamed Salah

In an interview with Football Insider, the 2000 Premier League golden boot winner said “There’s no doubt about it, he will want to sort that contract out before he leaves. He will be desperate to get it sorted and I’m sure he will.

“I think some people would say his time at Liverpool would be tarnished if Salah doesn’t sign a new deal and leaves at the end of the season. I certainly don’t see it like that.

“He’s amazing at what he does and done an amazing job in my eyes in terms of player recruitment. You cannot take that away from him.”

Edwards has pulled off some incredible deals during his time with the club, including the likes of Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah himself.

As for Salah, he has somehow found yet another level this season, contributing 11 goals and eight assists in just 13 Premier League games this season with a further six goals in five Champions League matches.

The winger is going to go down as a club legend regardless of what happens from this point.

His talismanic-like impact at Anfield has lead the club through their recent run of dominance of both domestic and European football. 

Keeping Salah would simply be the cherry on the cake of both Edwards and the Egyptians time at Anfield .

