Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns

Klopp will need to decide whether to stick with Greek international Kostas Tsimikas who impressed again against Ajax and it was his corner that was headed home by Joel Matip for the winning goal.

The 26-year-old has proved time and time again he is an excellent alternative to Scotland's captain Andy Robertson who has been below par so far this season.

Whilst both are likely to get game time, Liverpool's manager must decide whether Tsimikas has done enough to oust Robertson as his number one.