Tickets for Liverpool vs RC Strasbourg Friendly at Anfield Still Available!

After an impressive 2021/22 campaign which saw Liverpool win both the Carabao and FA Cup, as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League and competing for the League title up until the final day, Jurgen Klopp and his reds will be looking to pick up where they left off starting with Pre-Season.

Liverpool will conclude their Pre-Season at Anfiled as they face off against French outfit RC Strasbourg. This will be Liverpool's last test before their Premier League opener away at Fulham.

imago1012379022h

Unbelievably tickets are still available on general sale and can be purchased on Liverpool's official website. With tickets for one of the biggest football clubs in the world being hard to come by, this is a great chance for those who can't get to games often or get hold of tickets to watch the reds.

The game will take place a day after the community shield, similar to Liverpool's back-to-back pre season games last year, expect the squad to be a mix of regular and youth players.

Liverpool start their Pre-Season off with a fixture against Manchester United in Thailand, before playing another Premier League opposition in Crystal Palace three days later.

The Reds then have a Red Bull double as they face both RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg within three days. After they will potentially get their first taste of 'silverware' for the season as they face Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Badge on wall photo taken from Stanley Park
Mohamed Salah
Alicia Keys
Jude Bellingham
imago1011435116h
Diogo-Jota-hat-trick
Vitezslav Jaros
AXA Training Centre
