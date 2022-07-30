Top 5: Crossers of a Football at Liverpool

In the 2021/22 Premier League campaign Liverpool's top five crossers of the ball completed more than 650 passes between them, nobody managed to top the Premier League table and only two were in the top 10.

Having only two players in the top 10 crossers in the Premier League for the 2021/22 campaign may come as a shock to many fans, numbers that will likely improve in the following season due to the arrival of target man Darwin Nunez.

The premier league crosses complete table for the 21/22 campaign was topped by Southampton's James Ward-Prowse who managed to complete 302 crosses in last season's campaign.

5 - Sadio Mane 50 Crosses Complete

A sad departure from Liverpool this summer, Sadio Mane was a player who would always do his all to benefit the team. Despite coming nowhere near the top 20 crossers in the Premier League, Mane finds himself fifth on Liverpool's list.

4 - Jordan Henderson 56 Crosses Complete

Six more completed crosses than Sadio Mane finds Liverpool captain at number four for crosses completed at Liverpool, like Mane, Henderson finds himself some way off the Premier League top 20.

3 - Kostas Tsimikas 116 Crosses Complete

Despite only featuring, 13 times for Liverpool in the Premier League last season the Greek international Tsimikas finds himself as Liverpool's third-best crosser for the 21/22 campaign, and only 12 completed crosses of entering the top 20 in the league.

2 - Andrew Robertson 195 Crosses Complete

It will come as no surprise that the Scotland national captain Andy Robertson ranks so highly in crosses completed for Liverpool, with nearly 200 completed for the season, Robertson also finds himself fourth in the Premier League top 20 four behind Dwight McNeil.

1 - Trent Alexander Arnold 273 Crosses Complete

With 79 more successful crosses ahead of Robertson in second place, it will come as no surprise Liverpool's right-back Alexander-Arnold tops this list. Trent did find himself 29 completed crosses behind Ward-Prowse and came second in the Premier League list, but with the arrival of Darwin Nunez, could we see record numbers from the English international in the 22/23 campaign?

