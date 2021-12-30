Top 10 Liverpool 'Should' Buys: Summer Transfer Window (5-1) - Borussia Dortmund Ransack, Premier League Stars And Cristiano Ronaldo's Competition

LFCTR take a look at who ten players that Liverpool should be looking to buy next Summer. The order of which they come will consider the ability of the player, if they suit Liverpool and how much Liverpool would have to pay to require their services.

Liverpool's ageing squad needs refreshing, but who could come in and give it the boost it needs? These are ten players that we believe that would be the best buys for the Reds in order to creating a legacy under Jurgen Klopp.

5. Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

This lad is special. Liverpool should at least tempt the Italian youngster to move North. Martinelli has been one of the best buys in recent times for the London club and they should build the team around him.

The winger would be the most natural replacement for Sadio Mane and would make the most sense in terms of thinking of the future. Martinelli would happily come in knowing that he isn't a starter straight away but to be eased in instead and be the future plan.

The amount Liverpool would have to pay for the Arsenal forward is unknown, I couldn't imagine him being too cheap. I would price him at about £50m, which in my personal opinion is something we should be biting the hand of Arsenal off for.

4. Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina

The man that a couple of weeks ago equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's goal record in a Serie A calendar year. The Serbian striker has everything you'd want as a number 9.

He can shoot with any foot, he's good in the air, he can hold the ball up and has fantastic movement. Liverpool haven't had a proper number 9 for years now, Vlahovic could be that number 9 we miss.

With the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold supplying Fiorentina's main man, I am certain Vlahovic would get 20 goals easy in the Premier League.

One things puts me off and that is his price tag. The Italian side are reportedly asking for £80m, which for a unproven player is on the steep side. However, Dusan Vlahovic could lead Liverpool to another league title.

3. Raphinha - Leeds United

When reports came out that Bayern Munich has signed the Brazilian, I was gutted to say the least. Raphinha is a terrific footballer that any team would be lucky to have.

£60m for the Leeds United winger is a steal for what he brings to the table. He has the ability to change a game by himself, something that is relied on Mohamed Salah too much.

Raphinha would take a lot of pressure off the Egyptian King and would be another player to be able to create something out of nothing, whether it be a goal or a pass.

He is high on Liverpool's target list. There is a reason for that.

2. Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

Since losing Steven Gerrard, Liverpool have not had a midfieler of that standard. Jude Bellingham is that midfielder.

The Borussia Dortmund youngster is the perfect midfielder and would be the perfect signing in what is an ageing Liverpool side.

Bellingham has ran games at the highest level at the young age of just 18 years old, which is scary. If he can produce that in the Dortmund team at the age he is, imagine what he can do in this Liverpool team for the next 10/15 years.

If Liverpool are serious next Summer, they get Jude Bellingham.

1. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund

The player to guarantee trophies for Liverpool. Erling Haaland is on another planet. Him and Bellingham are must buys for thr Reds.

The Norwgian beast can be bought for a meer £63m next Summer, which has the potential to be 1 of the best bargains football history.

I said Vlahovic would score 20 League goals in this Liverpool team. Haaland would score at least 35. He is that good. Records would be broken as an individual and as a team.

Erling Haaland under Jurgen Klopp. Make it happen!

