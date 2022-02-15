Skip to main content
Liverpool And Barcelona Dominate Top Ten Most Promising Players Including Harvey Elliot And Jude Bellingham

FourFourTwo release their top ten promising youngsters in world football, with three Barcelona players, a current Liverpool player, and potentially two more Liverpool players all making it into the list.

Liverpool young talent Harvey Elliot takes fourth place on the list of highly-talented youngsters. Liverpool target Jude Bellingham, who is reported to be joining the Reds in summer comes top and soon to be red Fabio Carvalho comes in at seventh. 

Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup

Other players in the top ten are Barcelona trio Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Gavi, all of which have been linked with a move to Merseyside in the past. Bayer Leverkusen superstar Florian Wirtz, who had been reported to be on personal terms with Jurgen Klopp through his parents, comes in at ninth. 

Read More

Finishing off the top ten are Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala, Palmeiras' Endrick, and Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch. The top ten has been released onto Twitter, but FourFourTwo have created a top 50 on their website.

Could Liverpool once again build a team full of the best players on the planet? Quite possibly. 

