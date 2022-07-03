Skip to main content

Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Speaks About Liverpool Teammate Mohamed Salah At British Grand Prix

Mohamed Salah’s new contract has been the talk of the town in recent days and even filtered into other sports. Trent Alexander-Arnold gave his view on his teammate's new deal at today's British Grand Prix and Silverstone. 

Liverpool announced a new deal for Mohamed Salah on Friday, after a cryptic back and forth between the club and agent Ramy Abbas Issa.

The news was met with a pleasantly surprised fanbase and Salah’s teammates alike. The negotiations have been happening since December, so the news breaking on Friday was a big relief to the majority. 

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

We will see at least another three years of the great partnership between Trent and the Egyptian King. The legacy these two can create will go down in the club's history.

Can both players lead The Reds to more glory this season, giving the left side of each opposition nightmares?

Speaking on Sky Sports F1, Trent Alexander-Arnold was interviewed by Martin Brundle about his first visit to the British Grand Prix.

The Scouse right-back was also asked about Mohamed Salah’s new deal, to which he responded with a smile on his face, stating that he can’t wait to ‘win more trophies’ with his teammate. 

