Skip to main content

'Very Boring', 'Perfect', 'Worst Liverpool Kit In My Lifetime' - Mixed Fan Reaction To Unveiling Of New Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season

Liverpool unveiled their new Nike home kit for the 2022/23 season on Thursday morning and fans have taken to Twitter to give their verdict.

'Very boring. The design team must have met and come to a decision in the lift. It’s got no imagination. It would have been bettter with white collar and cuffs.'

'It's nice and refreshing to have a simple, classic red kit with no trims/patterns for a change... we can do the stylistic patterns again next season' 

'Possibly the worst Liverpool kit in my lifetime. First time in years that I have no interest in buying the home kit. A child could have designed a plain red t shirt and put badges on it. Who approved this rubbish?'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'Perfect. Don’t want anything except red, badge, 97 &, since they pay, the sponsors - in white.'

'Poor…boring…..dull. None of these jerseys will ever be remembered with affection. Thinks of the classics like home jersey 89-91 or away 85-87….now we have this' 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Alisson Becker Giovanni Lo Celso
Quotes

'It Was An Outrageous Penalty Decision' - Villarreal CEO Fumes After Controversial Moment In Champions League Semi-Final Defeat To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew37 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Sergio Ramos Real Madrid
News

Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Fires Word Of Warning To Real Madrid On Instagram Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
News

Official: Liverpool Unveil New Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Leading The First Team To Champions League, Carabao Cup, And FA Cup Finals In Same Year

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Christoph Baumgartner
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested In Bundesliga Player Compared To Kai Havertz And Michael Ballack

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Luis Diaz Villarreal
Quotes

'He Has Been Special' - Andy Robertson Speaks About The Impact Of Luis Diaz At Liverpool After Champions League Win Against Villarreal

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Breaking: Liverpool Face Real Madrid In The Champions League Final

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago