'Very Boring', 'Perfect', 'Worst Liverpool Kit In My Lifetime' - Mixed Fan Reaction To Unveiling Of New Nike Home Kit For 2022/23 Season

Liverpool unveiled their new Nike home kit for the 2022/23 season on Thursday morning and fans have taken to Twitter to give their verdict.

'Very boring. The design team must have met and come to a decision in the lift. It’s got no imagination. It would have been bettter with white collar and cuffs.'

'It's nice and refreshing to have a simple, classic red kit with no trims/patterns for a change... we can do the stylistic patterns again next season'

'Possibly the worst Liverpool kit in my lifetime. First time in years that I have no interest in buying the home kit. A child could have designed a plain red t shirt and put badges on it. Who approved this rubbish?'

'Perfect. Don’t want anything except red, badge, 97 &, since they pay, the sponsors - in white.'

'Poor…boring…..dull. None of these jerseys will ever be remembered with affection. Thinks of the classics like home jersey 89-91 or away 85-87….now we have this'

