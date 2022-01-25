Skip to main content
Virgil van Dijk Leading Way For Defenders In The Premier League

Liverpool's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk is leading the way for goalscoring defenders in the Premier League. 

The Dutch international has scored the most goals by a defender in the league since 2018, despite being ruled out with injury for the best part of a year.

Van Dijk has scored 10 goals since 2018, with Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso in a close second place with nine goals in the league.

Liverpool's record signing added another one to his tally in Sunday's win at Crystal Palace as he headed home the opening goal of the game.

Van Dijk is the ideal goal-scoring defender for the Reds, his combination of height and pace means that he is able to outjump other defenders in the air while also being able to get to the ball before they can. 

The Dutchman's danger on set makes him one of the most complete players in the league, being one of the best defenders while also supplying a goal threat when he is called upon by his team.

