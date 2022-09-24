Virgil van Dijk Pays Respect To Roger Federer On Twitter After His Retirement
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk took to Twitter to pay his respects to retiring Tennis legend Roger Federer.
Federer Retires
The Swiss superstar retired after pairing up with long-term rival Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup on Friday at the O2 arena in London.
Federer had not played a competitive match for over a year but the pair were unlucky to lose two sets to one (4-6, 7-6, 11-9) against Frances Sock and Jack Tiafoe.
On an emotional night, both Federer and Nadal were tearful as the 41-year-old brought down the curtain on an incredible career.
Van Dijk was clearly moved by the moment as he took to Twitter to praise the 20-time Grand Slam winner.
'Legend, inspiration and one of the greatest @rogerfederer.'
Another tennis great, Rod Laver, was also emotional as he paid his respects to a brilliant champion.
The tennis world has been truly blessed to have the likes of Federer, Nadal, and Novac Djokovic all competing with each other in a truly sensational period for the sport.
Federer may no longer be seen on court but his unbelievable achievements will be remembered forever.
