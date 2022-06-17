Skip to main content
Watch: All 120 Of Sadio Mane's Goals For Liverpool As Striker Closes In On Bayern Munich Transfer

After reports emerged that Sadio Mane is on the verge of signing for Bayern Munich, we can bring you all 120 goals from his time at Liverpool.

Sadio Mane

The Senegalese signed for Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton in a transfer reported to be worth £37million.

He immediately became a key component in the Jurgen Klopp revolution at Anfield starting on the right wing before shifting to the left after the arrival of Mohamed Salah from Roma a year later.

Mane, alongside Salah and Brazilian Firmino, were unstoppable, and soon became the most feared strike force in Europe.

As the team grew stronger, Mane flourished and helped Liverpool to their sixth European Cup as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Champions League final in 2019.

The following season, Mane and his teammates were unstoppable as they added the club's 19th league title and the first one for 30 years.

Further trophies followed and this season, he played his part in the club's domestic club double.

Sadio Mane will be a huge loss at Anfield - a leader on and off the pitch and a truly humble person. He is undoubtedly a Liverpool legend and you can watch all 120 goals he scored for the club here.

