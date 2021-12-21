Watch: Diogo Jota's Ten Premier League Goals For Liverpool So Far This Season

Diogo Jota's goal in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Spurs on Sunday was the Portugal international's tenth league goal of the season and you can watch them all here.

The 25 year old scored a terrific header to cancel out Harry Kane's opener in an enthralling but ill tempered clash that saw Scotland captain Andrew Robertson given his marching orders.

IMAGO / PA Images

The goal from Jota was also further proof of his ability in the air as he added another classic header to his collection.

Some eyebrows were raised during the summer of 2020 when Jota was signed by Liverpool from Wolves for a fee reported to be in excess of £40million.

Not only did the striker prove himself worthy backup for Liverpool's famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, he forced his way into consideration as first choice starter.

Despite a knee injury that took Jota out of action for the best part of three months, he still managed to finish the season with 13 goals in all competitions.

His good form has continued at the start of this campaign and he has taken full advantage of Firmino's hamstring problems to establish himself as one of the Premier League's top strikers.

Take a look at his ten league goals so far here:

