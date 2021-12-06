WATCH: Every Divock Origi Clutch Goal for Liverpool

Divock Origi IMAGO / Sportimage

Divock Origi came up with yet another clutch goal for Liverpool against Wolves on Saturday. Even though the Belgian Striker has had an illusive career in Liverpool, he’s come up with the goods over the years when the Reds needed him most.

Below will be some more clutch goals from Origi for Liverpool.

13 December 2015— Liverpool 2 West Brom 2 [Origi 90’+6 (2:2)]

This match is most remembered for Jürgen Klopp taking the players to the Kop, grasping each other’s hands, and celebrating together.

Many gave Klopp grief for doing that, but the German wanted to show his thanks to the crowd and build a bond with the team and the supporters.

The build-up to that moment was Liverpool down a goal heading into stoppage time. Origi came on as a late substitute, and he levelled the scoring after riding a challenge and hitting a deflected shot from outside of the box.

This strike was the Belgian’s first clutch goal for Liverpool, but it wouldn’t be his last.

14 April 2016— Liverpool 4 Borussia Dortmund 3 [Origi 48’ (1:2)]

Liverpool found themselves down 2-0 heading into halftime in the quarterfinal of the Europa League. They had one away goal courtesy of Origi from the first leg, but it was one of those games where it didn’t look like they’d be able to beat the Dortmund keeper Roman Weidenfeller.

Divock Origi stepped up in the 48th minute, latched onto a through ball from Emre Can, and poked it past the German keeper.

The game was an instant classic with much drama late on, and Origi came in clutch to open the scoring for the Reds and showed they could get past Dortmund.

20 April 2016— Liverpool 4 Everton 0 [Origi 43’ (1:0)]

For most of the first half, Liverpool dominated, but they couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. Origi popped up with the crucial ice breaker by heading home a cross from James Milner.

Origi was in a fine run of form in this moment of his career, but a horrible challenge from Ramiro Funes Mori side-lined the Belgian.



It became hard for Origi to break back into the team after his injury.

11 December 2016— Liverpool 2 West Ham 2 [Origi 48’ (2:2)]

This goal might not seem like a clutch moment, but Liverpool just made it into the top four that season, and every point was needed to finish above Arsenal.

In this match, Liverpool was down a goal starting the second half. Sadio Mané, wearing the number 19 jersey, found himself on the wing and dug out a tame cross. Origi didn’t give up on the ball, though, and was the first to react to the keeper’s spill.

This goal is an early glimpse of Origi’s determination not to give up on a hopeless ball. He had some decent moments throughout the season but spent the following year on loan at Wolfsburg.

Many thought this might be the last of Origi in the Reds’ kit, but he cemented himself in Liverpool history upon his return.

2 December 2018— Liverpool 1 Everton 0 [Origi 90’+6 (1:0)]

Origi barely featured for Liverpool up to this point in the 2018/19 season. The Reds couldn’t seem to get past a stubborn Everton at Anfield, and the Belgian’s substitution in the 84th minute seemed like the final throw of the dice from Klopp.

In the final minute, a Hail Mary ball into the box was cleared to Virgil van Dijk, who skied his shot and turned away in frustration. The Dutch defender’s reaction summed up most people’s emotions at that point.

Origi, however, didn’t give up on the ball. He followed its path out of the sky and onto the crossbar and Jordan Pickford’s hands. The ball bounced twice, and the Belgian striker was there to head home the rebound.

Pandemonium and legendary status ensued.

4 May 2019— Newcastle 2 Liverpool 3 [Origi 86’ (2:3)]

The Premier League title looked less likely as Manchester City stormed just ahead of Liverpool in the final months. The Reds never gave up the chase, though.

With a three-goal deficit to Barcelona, dropping points against Newcastle would have added salt to Liverpool’s fresh wounds.

Origi came on for the injured Salah in the 73rd minute and just over ten minutes later secured the win with a glancing header from Xherdan Shaqiri’s free-kick.

7 May 2019— Liverpool 4 Barcelona 0 [Origi 7’ (1:0) & 79’ (4:0)]

Liverpool completed arguably the most incredible comeback in Champions League history when they beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield.

The Reds were without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the second leg of the semi-final, and Divock Origi was one of the players to step up.

Origi scored the first and roof-raising fourth goal and booked Liverpool a spot in Madrid for the final.

1 June 2019— Tottenham 0 Liverpool 2 [Origi 87’ (0:2)]

After losing in the final to Real Madrid the year before, Liverpool fought their way back for a chance at one of the most prestigious trophies in football.

Liverpool kept in front of Tottenham from an early penalty converted by Mohamed Salah, but the game was still in the balance until the final few minutes.

Origi was subbed on early in the second half but closed the game out in the 87th minute. Joel Matip poked a ball through to the Belgian Striker from a scrambled corner, and Origi slotted the ball home to secure Liverpool’s sixth European Cup.

30 October 2019— Liverpool 5* Arsenal 5 [Origi 62’ (4:4) & 90’+4 (5:5)]

After another summer of not knowing whether or not Origi would stay at Liverpool, Origi found his chances limited after his heroics in the previous season.

One of the few chances the Belgian received, he took gloriously.

Liverpool faced Arsenal in the fourth round of the League Cup, and Origi was one of the senior players in the lineup.

In an exhilarating back and forth match, Origi came up with the 4th and 5th goals for Liverpool to level the score and send the Reds to penalties.

Both were gems, and Liverpool went on to win the shootout with Origi converting and the young Scouser Curtis Jones sealing the deal.

4 December 2021— Wolves 0 Liverpool 1 [Origi 90’ +4 (0:1)]

Origi again found himself in limbo for whether or not he’d significantly feature again for Liverpool. He certainly cemented his name in Anfield lore, but it was doubtful if he’d be able to contribute again substantially.

The Belgian was called on again during the second half of Liverpool’s match against Wolves on Saturday. The Reds had a shaky start, and after growing into the game, they still couldn’t stick the ball into the back of the net.

In stoppage time, a long diagonal ball from van Dijk found Salah on the wing. The Egyptian took a brilliant first touch to put him beyond the defender. Salah squared the ball to Origi, who took a touch to set up the low strike he fired into the back of the net.

Liverpool is again on the hunt for glory, and Origi has just played a pivotal part in the current run. This last goal against Wolves concludes this list.

Hopefully, there will be many more moments to celebrate in the future.