Watch: Former Liverpool Academy Manager Neil Critchley Channels His Inner Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool Academy manager Neil Critchley who now manages Blackpool showed the influence Jurgen Klopp has had on him after his team's victory against Preston North End on Saturday.

The 43 year old who famously stood in for the German manager on two occasions was clearly delighted as his team won 2-0. A win that leaves his team in 11th place in the Championship.

Blackpool put on a fine display at Bloomfield Road to see off a Preston side that included Liverpool's on loan defender Sepp van den Berg.

Critchley joined Blackpool in March 2020 and admitted at the time it had to take a special offer for him to leave Liverpool.

Klopp has been known for his celebrations in front of the Kop at Anfield and it looks like Critchley wants to re-create that at Bloomfield Road.

The German has clearly had a big influence on his managerial career and the Blackpool manager knows a strong relationship with the supporters is needed for success at any club.

