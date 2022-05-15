Watch: Goals & Highlights From Liverpool's Road To FA Cup Glory
After Liverpool won the FA Cup final on penalties against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday, we can now bring you the goals and highlights from their road to glory.
The Reds won 6-5 on penalties after an enthralling match that saw both teams miss a whole host of chances as the match finished 0-0.
Sadio Mane passed up Liverpool's first opportunity to win the shootout when he saw his effort saved by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.
In sudden death, however, Alisson Becker saved Mason Mount's penalty and Kostas Tsimikas stepped up to score the decisive spot-kick.
The road to Wembley was not an easy one but the Reds manage to overcome all obstacles put in front of them as they defeated Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City.
Watch the best moments form that run here:
FA Cup Final Highlights
