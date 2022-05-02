Watch: 'Hot Or Not' - Liverpool Stars Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino & Ibrahima Konate In Hilarious Rating Challenge

Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, and Ibrahima Konate recently took part in a challenge where they were asked to rate everything from Formula One to skinny jeans and you can watch it here.

The three players who have all played their part in Liverpool's terrific season so far were in good form off the pitch as they discussed various topics in the challenge presented by Wasabi.

Once again the team spirit within Jurgen Klopp's squad was evident as they each engaged in banter with their teammates.

In the pressure cooker situation the team finds itself in, it was good to see the three players relaxing and enjoying some time away from the training pitch.

What does Virgil think of Formula One?

How does Bobby rate skinny jeans?

What does Ibou make of the scouse accent?

Find out here and watch the footage of the hilarious challenge.

