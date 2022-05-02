Watch: 'Hot Or Not' - Liverpool Stars Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino & Ibrahima Konate In Hilarious Rating Challenge
Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, and Ibrahima Konate recently took part in a challenge where they were asked to rate everything from Formula One to skinny jeans and you can watch it here.
The three players who have all played their part in Liverpool's terrific season so far were in good form off the pitch as they discussed various topics in the challenge presented by Wasabi.
Once again the team spirit within Jurgen Klopp's squad was evident as they each engaged in banter with their teammates.
In the pressure cooker situation the team finds itself in, it was good to see the three players relaxing and enjoying some time away from the training pitch.
What does Virgil think of Formula One?
How does Bobby rate skinny jeans?
Read More
What does Ibou make of the scouse accent?
Find out here and watch the footage of the hilarious challenge.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Keita Wins It For Impressive Reds
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026
- 'Jurgen Said To Me Ya Know, He'd Sign A New Contract Ya Know, He Said So' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Opened Talks Over Extending Klopp's Stay
- Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal | Match Highlights | Champions League Semi-Final First Leg
- Report: Liverpool Agree To Personal Terms With Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Ahead Of Summer Transfer
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |