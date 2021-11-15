Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Watch: 'I Tried To Base Myself On Neymar' - Harvey Elliott On Adjusting His Mindset

Author:

In a recent shoot with New Balance Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been talking about his career so far and how he used to base his game on Brazilian Neymar.

After moving from Fulham to Liverpool, the 18 year old enjoyed a very successful spell on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season.

Harvey Elliott

Elliott then impressed in pre-season ahead of the current campaign and forced his way into manager Jurgen Klopp's starting plans.

Disaster struck in September though when Elliott dislocated his ankle in an accidental clash at Elland Road which has sidelined him since then.

It's clear though as reported by Pro Direct Soccer that he remains upbeat and keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

The player gave a really interesting insight into how he has had to adapt his mindset and approach to the game over time.

Read More

"You can't be too big headed and you can't be too full of yourself, you just have to keep working hard.

"When I was growing up I tried to base myself on Neymar."

"I'd try and do all these mad tricks but as time went on you start to realise that it isn't about doing mad tricks and obviously you need to be mature in today's game and a youngster like me coming through and doing tricks you're gonna get snapped!

"You have to be clever with it, do it when you can and when necessary."

