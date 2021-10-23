    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Is This Liverpool’s Best Premier League Goal Against Manchester United At Old Trafford?

    Author:

    As Liverpool prepare to face Manchester United on Sunday, we have taken a look back at what we think might be the best goal the Reds have scored in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

    There have been some classic goals scored in encounters between the two rivals but we have selected one from a game from September 2015 that saw Liverpool eventually go down 3-1.

    The goal came in the 84th minute of the encounter with Liverpool trailing 2-0 to goals from Daley Blind and an Ander Herrera penalty.

    Jordan Ibe picked up the ball on the right side of the penalty area and dug out a cross which was half cleared by the United defence.

    As the ball looped up in the air it was met with a brilliant scissor kick by Christian Benteke which flew past David De Gea.

    It was a fantastic strike from a player who never really found his feet at Anfield but this was a goal to remember.

    Do you agree Reds fans? If not, here are another nine to look at from the Liverpool FC YouTube account.

