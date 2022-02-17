Watch: Jamie Webster Sings Liverpool's Diogo Jota Song At Melwood (With Lyrics)
A new song for Portuguese sensation Diogo Jota has been heard ringing out from the stands over recent weeks, and, now you can watch Jamie Webster with his version played at Liverpool's old training ground at Melwood.
The 25 year old has been in sensational form this season with 17 goals, establishing himself as a regular in manager Jurgen Klopp's front three.
To mark his fine performances and phenomenal goalscoring exploits, Reds fans have come up with a brilliant song for him to go alongside others that have been sung for his teammates down the years.
Listen to Webster's version here:
Lyrics
The lyrics to the song are as follows:
“Oh, he wears the number 20,
Read More
“He will take us to victory,
“And when he’s running down the left wing,
“He’ll cut inside and score for LFC,
“He’s a lad from Portugal,
“Better than Figo don’t you know,
“Oh, his name is Diogo!”
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Player Ratings | UEFA Champions League | UCL
- Watch: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Firmino & Salah On Target
- Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool | Man Of The Match | UEFA Champions League | UCL
- Kyle Walker Responds To Trent Alexander-Arnold's Honest Take On Manchester City
- Report: Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Tottenham Among 'Interested Clubs' In 18-Year-Old Sensation
- 'They Are Always There' - Pep Guardiola Feels The Pressure From Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool As They Push Manchester City
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook