Watch: Jamie Webster Sings Liverpool's Diogo Jota Song At Melwood (With Lyrics)

A new song for Portuguese sensation Diogo Jota has been heard ringing out from the stands over recent weeks, and, now you can watch Jamie Webster with his version played at Liverpool's old training ground at Melwood.

Diogo Jota, Leicester City

The 25 year old has been in sensational form this season with 17 goals, establishing himself as a regular in manager Jurgen Klopp's front three.

To mark his fine performances and phenomenal goalscoring exploits, Reds fans have come up with a brilliant song for him to go alongside others that have been sung for his teammates down the years.

Listen to Webster's version here:

Lyrics

The lyrics to the song are as follows:

“Oh, he wears the number 20,

Read More

He will take us to victory,

And when he’s running down the left wing,

He’ll cut inside and score for LFC,

“He’s a lad from Portugal,

“Better than Figo don’t you know,

Oh, his name is Diogo!”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jamie Webster
