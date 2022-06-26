Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: 'Jordan Henderson Is Never Done' Documentary Presented By Nike Football

Liverpool have released a documentary on their official channel about skipper Jordan Henderson and you can watch it here.

Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp

The documentary focuses on Henderson's rise to Liverpool's on-field leader from his early days at Sunderland.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and England manager Gareth Southgate provide their views on what makes the 32-year-old so special and explain about his outstanding leadership qualities.

There are also interviews with many of the England international's teammates including Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011 from Sunderland and the documentary explains he initially found it difficult to adjust to life at Anfield and could even have been sold to Fulham by Brendan Rodgers.

He managed to turn things around however after taking on the impossible job of replacing Steven Gerrard as captain in 2015.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steven Gerrard Jordan Henderson

After Klopp took over from Rodgers, Henderson played a pivotal role in putting Liverpool back on the map domestically and in Europe.

After winning the Champions League in 2019, Henderson skippered the team to their first league title in 30 years in the 2019/20 season.

He followed that up by lifting the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Club in 2020 before a double success at Wembley last season over Chelsea in the Carabao and FA Cups.

It's a remarkable story and you can watch 'Jordan Henderson is Never Done' here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Takumi Minamino - Monaco Boss Appears To Confirm Transfer From Liverpool To Ligue 1 Club

By Neil Andrew10 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Two Fantastic Players' - Alan Shearer Looking Forward To Seeing Erling Haaland & Darwin Nunez In Action As Manchester City & Liverpool Battle For Premier League Glory

By Neil Andrew17 minutes ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Former Liverpool Player Claims Transfer Move For Real Madrid Attacker Will Be 'Difficult'

By Neil Andrew31 minutes ago
Steven Gerrard
News

Liverpool's Greatest Ever Goal: Top Five Revealed Top Three

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Quotes

Finance Guru - Liverpool Could Demand Higher Annual Fee From Nike If Kit Plan Goes Ahead

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Ex-Newcastle And England Striker Expects Big Things From New Liverpool And Manchester City Forwards

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
News

Thiago Alcantara Praises Liverpool And England Ace

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago
Christian Pulisic Timo Werner
Transfers

'If Anyone Could....It's Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Transfer Links To Chelsea Striker

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago