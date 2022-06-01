Watch: Jurgen Klopp Dances Alongside Brother Of Luis Diaz After Liverpool's Champions League Final Loss To Real Madrid

Footage has emerged of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hitting the dancefloor after his team's 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final and you can watch the German showing off his moves here.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

On a disappointing night for Klopp and Liverpool, they fell to a 1-0 defeat thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior created by midfielder Fede Valverde in the second half of the match in Paris.

Despite the disappointment, Klopp showed some of his best dance moves off in his Liverpool tracksuit after the game.

After posing for a photo with a person reported to be the brother of Colombian Luis Diaz, Klopp is shown strutting his stuff to the Bruno Mars hit Uptown Funk.

Klopp was clearly letting off some steam after a tough night for his team and the club as a whole in a frustrating end to a brilliant season.

