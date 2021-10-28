Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk's Instagram Posts On Madame Tussauds Waxwork

    Author:

    Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has taken to Instagram today to say he still can't believe he has a waxwork figure in Madame Tussauds Amsterdam.

    Last week, it was Mohamed Salah's turn to meet his waxwork double in Madame Tussauds London and today Liverpool's Dutch international has spoken on social media about his own which was revealed earlier this month.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    The post today shows the 30 year old standing alongside his waxwork figure which is kitted out in the latest Liverpool home strip and is accompanied by the caption:

    Read More

    Still crazy to think I’ve got my own @madametussauds figure in Amsterdam! 🤯😂 Go check it out there!

    At the start of the month, van Dijk had revealed how proud he was to have a figure in the museum in Amsterdam describing it as something he 'could only have dreamed about'.

    The figure is now on display and available for the public to see.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp
    Articles

    Watch: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk's Instagram Posts On Madame Tussauds Waxwork

    just now
    John Henry
    News

    Report: Liverpool Owner And FSG Chief John Henry's Wealth Grows By Nearly £600million In Last Seven Months

    36 minutes ago
    Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
    Match Coverage

    James Milner Funny Instagram Post On Sensational Divock Origi Goal For Liverpool

    1 hour ago
    Neco Williams Preston
    Match Coverage

    Neco Williams Speaks Of His Performance In The 2-0 EFL Cup Win Against Preston North End

    2 hours ago
    Gleison Bremer
    Transfers

    Report: Interesting Development On Transfer Status Of Liverpool Linked Brazilian Gleison Bremer

    2 hours ago
    Zambo Anguissa
    Transfers

    Former Italian Player 'Amazed' Liverpool Didn't Pursue Napoli's On Loan Midfielder Anguissa

    3 hours ago
    Kalvin Phillips
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool And Manchester United To Battle For Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips

    4 hours ago
    neco williams
    Match Coverage

    Preston North End v Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Neco Williams

    15 hours ago