Watch: Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott Stepping Up His Injury Rehab And Gets A Jurgen Klopp Hug

There has been more footage released this week of Harvey Elliott stepping up his rehab at the AXA Training Centre where he was also on the receiving end of a hug from his Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 18 year old who had broken into Klopp's starting XI at the start of the season was impressing with every start before disaster struck at Elland Road in September.

Liverpool and Elliott were dominant in the game against Leeds at Elland Road but when he countered in the second half an accidental tangle with Pascal Struijk left the youngster with a dislocated ankle.

Elliott's desire and enthusiasm to return since the horrific injury has been evident with a number of social media posts.

Videos over recent weeks posted on Instagram have showed his progress from swimming to being able to do a workout in the gym.

There was more positive footage on Tuesday however when the player was seen running outside on the grass.

That wasn't the end of the positive footage however as Liverpool's official twitter account showed the manager embrace his young superstar with a 'Klopp hug'.

