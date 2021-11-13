Watch: Liverpool Midfielder James Milner Shows Injury Progress On Instagram Ahead Of Arsenal Clash

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has taken to Instagram to show the progress he is making in his recovery from a hamstring injury ahead of the clash with Arsenal next weekend.

During Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford last month, one of the few negatives was the injury Milner picked up which forced his to leave the pitch in the first half.

The 35 year old has not been available to manager Jurgen Klopp since that game missing the clashes against Preston North End, Brighton, Atletico Madrid and West Ham.

Milner's Instagram Post

There appears to be some positive news in respect of Milner's injury however as he posted on Instagram to show supporters the progress he is making in terms of his recovery.

The player is shown in the gym with dumbells and kettlebells going through some strengthening routines to Calvin Harris' Let's Go tune.

The video footage was accompanied by the caption:

Another step closer 💪

Klopp had said he hopes to have Milner back shortly after the International break and the footage seems to indicate he is not ruled out from being in contention for Arsenal at Anfield next Saturday.

