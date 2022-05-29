Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Players Sing Divock Origi Song To Departing Belgian Set For AC Milan

The parade through the city of Liverpool FC to celebrate an extraordinary season was an emotional one and made extra special as the players serenaded the outgoing Divock Origi with his own song.

Divock Origi, Liverpool, Barcelona

Belgian international Origi will be departing most likely for AC Milan on a free transfer after his contract at Liverpool came to an end.

The 27-year-old has scored some of the biggest goals in the club's history helping them to both European Cup and Premier League success.

Origi has been incredibly popular with his teammates and as per manager Jurgen Klopp leaves as a club legend.

As Origi took his place on the coach with his Liverpool teammates for one final time, the players showed their appreciation for his contribution by singing him his song.

