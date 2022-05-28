Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Songs Performed In Paris Fan Park Ahead Of UCL Final - Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday and you can watch some of your favourite Reds songs performed at the fan park in Paris here.

Champions League Trophy

Liverpool have enjoyed a relatively smooth journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages for the first time.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic encounters where their experience helped them through.

The final at the Stade de France on Saturday evening promises to be another great one and you can watch some of your favourite songs here.

Sadio Mane

Virgil van Dijk

Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

