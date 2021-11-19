Watch: Liverpool Target Raphinha Elbowed By Nicolas Otamendi In Argentina Brazil Clash

In Brazil’s clash with Argentina on Tuesday, Liverpool target Raphinha was on the receiving end of a nasty elbow from defender Nicolas Otamendi.

The game in Buenos Aires which ended 0-0 also saw Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Fabinho in action.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Raphinha was showing off his skills as he attacked down the Brazilian right.

After he dribbled past Sevilla's Marcos Acuna and advanced into the box, he was met by former Manchester City defender Otamendi.

The 24 year old Leeds United winger looked like he would also beat Otamendi but the player who now plays for Benfica managed to nick the ball back.

As Raphinha tried to win the ball back himself, Otamendi elbowed the player cutting his lip in the process.

Otamendi showed no regret at the incident, instead just lifting Raphinha up from the floor as though nothing had just happened.

There was no card for Otamendi and the moment was ignored by VAR. Since the match, two officials have been suspended by CONMEBOL for failing to take action.

Raphinha is back in action this weekend as Leeds travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

