Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Liverpool Target Raphinha Elbowed By Nicolas Otamendi In Argentina Brazil Clash

Author:

In Brazil’s clash with Argentina on Tuesday, Liverpool target Raphinha was on the receiving end of a nasty elbow from defender Nicolas Otamendi.

The game in Buenos Aires which ended 0-0 also saw Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Fabinho in action.

Nicolas Otamendi

Raphinha was showing off his skills as he attacked down the Brazilian right. 

After he dribbled past Sevilla's Marcos Acuna and advanced into the box, he was met by former Manchester City defender Otamendi.

The 24 year old Leeds United winger looked like he would also beat Otamendi but the player who now plays for Benfica managed to nick the ball back.

Read More

As Raphinha tried to win the ball back himself, Otamendi elbowed the player cutting his lip in the process.

Otamendi showed no regret at the incident, instead just lifting Raphinha up from the floor as though nothing had just happened.

There was no card for Otamendi and the moment was ignored by VAR. Since the match, two officials have been suspended by CONMEBOL for failing to take action.

Raphinha is back in action this weekend as Leeds travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Nicolas Otamendi
Articles

Watch: Liverpool Target Raphinha Elbowed By Nicolas Otamendi In Argentina Brazil Clash

3 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Liverpool Setting Up A Bumper Contract For France And PSG Star Kylian Mbappe As They Look To Beat Real Madrid For His Signature

9 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

'A Sign Salah Is On His Way Out' - Former Player On The Liverpool Striker And Raphinha Interest

9 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

Mohamed Salah Donates Liverpool Shirt Worn In 5-0 Win Against Manchester United To Animal Charity In Egypt

10 hours ago
Declan Rice
Interviews

TalkSPORT Pundit Glen Hoddle Believes West Ham's Declan Rice Is The Best In The League Rather Than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

10 hours ago
FSG-Klopp-1170x658
News

Liverpool And FSG Handed Massive $2billion Financial Boost

10 hours ago
Byron Castillo Ecuador Chile
Transfers

'Dani Alves Type' - Fans React On Liverpool Interest In Ecuador's Byron Castillo From Barcelona SC

11 hours ago
Fabinho
Articles

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Arsenal Premier League Clash - No Fabinho Pictured

11 hours ago