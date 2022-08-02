Watch: Mikel Arteta Plays Liverpool Anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' At Arsenal Training Ground

With 'Arsenal: All or Nothing' set to launch on August 5, a two-minute clip has been released of Mikel Arteta and his squad, back in November preparing for a trip away to Anfield to face Liverpool.

The video shows the Arsenal head coach trying to mentally prepare his players for the challenge that was to come by playing Liverpool's famous anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in the background of one of the training sessions.

Ultimately, his attempt failed, as Liverpool cruised to a routine 4-0 win. Last term, in all four of the games against the Reds in all competitions, the Gunners did not even manage to score a single goal.

Arteta, 40, commented that Anfield was the only stadium in his career 'where he felt stuck'. He is not the first player to make this claim and certainly will not be the last.

Although he did not specify which game this was, you would presume it was the 5-1 in February 2014. He scored the away teams only goal of the game from the spot.

IMAGO / PA Images

The last time Arsenal beat Liverpool away from home was in September 2012. The Spaniard will want to break this curse as soon as possible but he will be thinking what more can he do...

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |