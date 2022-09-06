Watch: New Champions League Introduction Including Mohamed Salah, Kai Havartz And Kylian Mbappe
Europe's biggest club competition returns this week and Liverpool will be looking to bounce back after last season's final disappointment.
Their opponents in that match, Real Madrid, could continue to add to their record 13 titles after beating The Reds in Paris back in May.
Tonight sees the first round of fixtures for the Champions League, where British sides Chelsea, Manchester City, and Celtic open their campaigns. The three other British sides play tomorrow, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Rangers.
Noticeable teams also playing tonight are PSG and Real Madrid, with tomorrow including Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
The biggest competition in the world isn't just the host to the best teams, but the bests players also.
Some of Europe's best have been included in the new UEFA Champions League introduction.
Liverpool's Egyptian King Mohamed Salah appears first in the video, with appearances from Chelsea striker Kai Havartz and PSG star Kylian Mbappe.
Other players included in the video are Barcelona's new signing Robert Lewandowski, former West Ham forward Sebastian Haller, Atletico striker Joao Felix, and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.
The video ends how it always does and that is with the trophy lift of last season's winners. This time being Real Madrid unfortunately.
Will Liverpool be able to make the end of next year's introduction? Let's hope so.
